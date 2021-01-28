Advertisement

Homer swimmer Madison Story will swim for the University of Utah

Madison Story swimming outside in Alaska.
Madison Story swimming outside in Alaska.(Meg Lyon)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homer High School swimmer Madison Story will attend the University of Utah next fall to swim after a successful prep career with the Mariners that included a 200 meters individual medley state championship as a junior.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity,” Madison Story said over Zoom. “I’m really lucky they wanted me.”

She is the second swimming product from the Kenai Peninsula; with plans to swim for a major NCAA program, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby recently verbally committed to the University of Texas. In true Alaska fashion, the two swimmers are close friends and even trained together with the Northern Lights Swim Club this past summer.

“It was really amazing because neither of get training partners and just to have each other all the time was really motivating,” Madison Story said. “I know we both improved a lot over that time period.”

Jacoby and Madison Story lived and trained in Anchorage since they couldn’t train in their hometowns due to COVID-19. Another catalyst in Madison Story’s young swimming career has been her mother, Corise Story, a former standout swimmer at Homer High School as well, who swam collegiately in San Diego. They both share a spot in the Homer Mariner record book when Madison Story broke her mom’s 100 IM record from 1992, and in 2019, Madison Story became the first girl’s state champion in school history since her mother.

“When she was just a little one, I was her coach and I was a crazy swim mom,” Corise Story said with a laugh. “I’m so proud of her she put in so much work for so long, and it’s so great to see her as a swimmer accomplish her goals.”

Madison Story added the only meet her mother missed was the state invitational this year because she was at home quarantining. When Madison Story attends the University of Utah next fall she plans to study elementary education and become a teacher like her mother.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Seattle Kraken Logo
Seattle Kraken join fight to save UAA hockey by committing $100,000
Andrew Kurka, a paralympic skier from Palmer, Alaska (NBCOlympics)
How an Anchorage ski shop helped Andrew Kurka become a world champion
HOUSTON HIGH FOOTBALL COACH
Houston High School’s Glenn Nelson wins coach of the year award
Big performances from Alaskan skiers at Lahti Ski Games