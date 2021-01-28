Homer swimmer Madison Story will swim for the University of Utah

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homer High School swimmer Madison Story will attend the University of Utah next fall to swim after a successful prep career with the Mariners that included a 200 meters individual medley state championship as a junior.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity,” Madison Story said over Zoom. “I’m really lucky they wanted me.”

She is the second swimming product from the Kenai Peninsula; with plans to swim for a major NCAA program, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby recently verbally committed to the University of Texas. In true Alaska fashion, the two swimmers are close friends and even trained together with the Northern Lights Swim Club this past summer.

“It was really amazing because neither of get training partners and just to have each other all the time was really motivating,” Madison Story said. “I know we both improved a lot over that time period.”

Jacoby and Madison Story lived and trained in Anchorage since they couldn’t train in their hometowns due to COVID-19. Another catalyst in Madison Story’s young swimming career has been her mother, Corise Story, a former standout swimmer at Homer High School as well, who swam collegiately in San Diego. They both share a spot in the Homer Mariner record book when Madison Story broke her mom’s 100 IM record from 1992, and in 2019, Madison Story became the first girl’s state champion in school history since her mother.

“When she was just a little one, I was her coach and I was a crazy swim mom,” Corise Story said with a laugh. “I’m so proud of her she put in so much work for so long, and it’s so great to see her as a swimmer accomplish her goals.”

Madison Story added the only meet her mother missed was the state invitational this year because she was at home quarantining. When Madison Story attends the University of Utah next fall she plans to study elementary education and become a teacher like her mother.

