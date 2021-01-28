Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Along with limit on alcohol sales hours, JBER reworks mental health awareness programming

(KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:04 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you or a loved one is in need of assistance or there is concern over a mental health crisis, call (800) 272-TALK (8255) or visit this website.

As it seeks to better aid members of the military and their families in caring for their mental health, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson has implemented time limits for on-base alcohol sales, as first shared via a social media post from the base.

The change comes at the direction of the installation’s commander, the post said, after “studies reviewed by the National Institutes of Health have concluded that restricting the hours when alcohol may be sold is an effective strategy for reducing excessive alcohol consumption and related harms.”

As such, for now, alcohol will not be sold on base between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Other long-term efforts to promote mental health, however, are being renewed in the form of various programs and different types of outreach, as organizers try to reduce the number of suicides and the often-perceived stigma that can come with it.

“Suicide is 100% preventable,” said Jill Meszaros, JBER violence prevention integrator. “We just have to put measures in place, personally, that will keep us safe.”

That includes having various options and programs that will “positively impact our military community,” Meszaros said, with a particular focus on several specific risk factors.

“There are seven CDC guidelines the Department of Defense follows as risk factors,” she said. “One is connectedness and promoting connectedness, increasing coping skills, increasing problem solving, identifying issues before they become big problems and then supporting people at risk.

“Providing access to resources and making access easy,” she added, “and then reducing barriers to seeking care.”

Meszaros said JBER is ramping up its programming for on- and off-base members and their families, and trying to make it all more accessible. For example, some opportunities offer both in-person and virtual options. Plus, despite the pandemic, the plan is to move forward with many of the base’s annual training and awareness sessions for its members.

[RELATED: Health care, housing and more: resources for Alaska’s veterans]

At the same time, outreach and advocacy for awareness are being added as well. One group is set to release a series of videos as early as this week that is all focused primarily on suicide awareness and prevention.

“Stress is an everyday part of life,” said Staff Sgt. Wayne Skaggs. “Everybody experiences it at some point. Sometimes that can progress into distress. And no one - there’s no exception to stress and struggles. Everybody faces it at some point in time.

“You know, people need to see this stuff,” he said. “We need to have those conversations.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
‘Violating, assaulting, victimizing’: German educator speaks out against Nazi language seen on license plates
Madison Story swimming outside in Alaska.
Homer swimmer Madison Story will swim for the University of Utah
According to projections from the AEDC, Anchorage could lose jobs through 2023.
AEDC says the economic forecast for 2021 is looking up
Bean's Cafe sign
Bean’s Cafe launches phase 2 of its ‘hunker down, step up’ initiative