Light dusting of snow, with slightly warmer tempeatures

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:58 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You’ll need that brush this morning to clean of your vehicle, as light snow fell through the overnight hours. We’re still see the snow occurring, but it’s gradually tapering off and this trend will stay with us through the day. As the snow lets up we could see some of the clouds breakaway, however, most locations will be dealing with cloudy skies for most of the day.

It’ll be slightly warmer as you head out the doors, as temperatures make a run into the lower 20s through the day. This trend of warmer weather continues into Friday, where we will see highs make a run back into the mid 20s. Hopefully, you’ll take advantage of the warmer weather because a cold spell is coming.

Starting Friday night as the clouds clear out, we’ll see a return to single digit lows. This will open the door for Arctic air to once again spill into the region. While highs Saturday will rebound back into the upper teens to near 20 degrees, the coldest air awaits us for Sunday and Monday.

As we close out January and welcome in February, we’ll be doing so the same way we brought in the new year. That being subzero lows and afternoon high struggling to climb out of the lower teens.

Have a blessed Thursday!

