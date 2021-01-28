Advertisement

New death, 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

(KFYR)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 184 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 260 residents and two nonresidents since the pandemic began.

A total of 53,877 residents and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska. Six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon and three in Unalaska.

At least 1,201 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 41 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one person is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 517 inpatient and 46 ICU beds available statewide.

The state dashboard on vaccinations states 87,707 first dose and 22,692 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,479,849 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 48
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 26
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 6
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 2
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 5
  • Bethel Census Area: 46
  • Dillingham Census Area: 4
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 6

