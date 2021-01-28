Seattle Kraken join fight to save UAA hockey by committing $100,000

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Money talks and the Seattle Kraken spoke loudly as ownership and staff committed $100,000 to the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program over the next two years, according to Save Seawolf Hockey. The NHL expansion team also challenged 10 other businesses to do the same.

Last weekend, during the UAA alumni and the Seapup Cup, the Kraken’s 7th Man donated Kraken gear for the winning teams. Seattle’s new NHL franchise is expected to have a big following in Alaska, and recently announced a regular-season TV home with ROOT Sports which be available in Alaska, depending on the cable provider.

This donation comes at a big moment for the UAA hockey program who is 18 days away from its reinstatement deadline which asks the program to raise $3,000,000 in pledges and donations by Feb. 15. Currently, Save Seawolf Hockey has raised $1.2 million and hopes to get to $1.5 million soon, which would cover one more season of play.

The possible elimination of the UAA hockey program began in August when former UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced they were going to eliminate hockey, skiing and gymnastics to save the university $2.5 million. In September, the University of Alaska Board of Regents offered a road to reinstatement if the programs on the chopping block could raise two years’ worth of expenses.

Fundraising is still happening online with opportunities to donate through text or to bid on auction items through Sunday.

