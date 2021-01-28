Advertisement

Seattle Kraken join fight to save UAA hockey by committing $100,000

Seattle Kraken Logo
Seattle Kraken Logo(AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Money talks and the Seattle Kraken spoke loudly as ownership and staff committed $100,000 to the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program over the next two years, according to Save Seawolf Hockey. The NHL expansion team also challenged 10 other businesses to do the same.

Last weekend, during the UAA alumni and the Seapup Cup, the Kraken’s 7th Man donated Kraken gear for the winning teams. Seattle’s new NHL franchise is expected to have a big following in Alaska, and recently announced a regular-season TV home with ROOT Sports which be available in Alaska, depending on the cable provider.

This donation comes at a big moment for the UAA hockey program who is 18 days away from its reinstatement deadline which asks the program to raise $3,000,000 in pledges and donations by Feb. 15. Currently, Save Seawolf Hockey has raised $1.2 million and hopes to get to $1.5 million soon, which would cover one more season of play.

The possible elimination of the UAA hockey program began in August when former UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced they were going to eliminate hockey, skiing and gymnastics to save the university $2.5 million. In September, the University of Alaska Board of Regents offered a road to reinstatement if the programs on the chopping block could raise two years’ worth of expenses.

Fundraising is still happening online with opportunities to donate through text or to bid on auction items through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Andrew Kurka, a paralympic skier from Palmer, Alaska (NBCOlympics)
How an Anchorage ski shop helped Andrew Kurka become a world champion
HOUSTON HIGH FOOTBALL COACH
Houston High School’s Glenn Nelson wins coach of the year award
Big performances from Alaskan skiers at Lahti Ski Games
Skiathlon
Service High School sweeps XC Skiathlon