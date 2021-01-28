Snow moves into Southcentral, temperautres warm slightly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brrr! It was a chilly start to the day as temperatures fell below zero across much of Southcentral under clear skies. This is only the third stretch of weather this cold this year.

It was also a sunny start to the day, but clouds have returned this evening and the snow isn’t far off. A storm moving in from western Alaska will deliver snow overnight to most of Southcentral. In Anchorage, we will see light snow accumulations by early Thursday and then only a chance for light snow showers through the afternoon. Meanwhile, on the Kenai Peninsula, heavy snow will continue most of the day, night, and Friday near Seward where 6-9″ of snow is likely by Friday afternoon.

You’ll also find snow in Portage Valley, Whittier, and across Prince William Sound. The Mat-Su will see snow showers, but likely less than half an inch by Thursday afternoon.

If you get snow where you are, let us know!

Enjoy the snow,

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

