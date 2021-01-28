Advertisement

Snow moves into Southcentral, temperautres warm slightly

By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:42 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brrr! It was a chilly start to the day as temperatures fell below zero across much of Southcentral under clear skies. This is only the third stretch of weather this cold this year.

It was also a sunny start to the day, but clouds have returned this evening and the snow isn’t far off. A storm moving in from western Alaska will deliver snow overnight to most of Southcentral. In Anchorage, we will see light snow accumulations by early Thursday and then only a chance for light snow showers through the afternoon. Meanwhile, on the Kenai Peninsula, heavy snow will continue most of the day, night, and Friday near Seward where 6-9″ of snow is likely by Friday afternoon.

You’ll also find snow in Portage Valley, Whittier, and across Prince William Sound. The Mat-Su will see snow showers, but likely less than half an inch by Thursday afternoon.

If you get snow where you are, let us know! You can find me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or e-mail me at mfrey@ktuu.com.

Enjoy the snow,

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday