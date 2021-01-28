Advertisement

Weather Lab: Akhiok Elementary School students learn what snow is made of

By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to visit with the students at Akhiok Elementary virtually on Kodiak Island. The first, third and fourth graders in Tonya Clanton’s classes are working on a weather research project this year. They’re also planning to create their own television show to share what they have learned. But first, they needed to meet a meteorologist and learn more about what it takes to forecast the weather and present the information on the news.

What is snow made of?
What is snow made of?(Alaska's News Source)

These students live in a small rural village on Kodiak Island. They know all about earthquakes and tsunamis, but there was a different type of weather they were curious about. This week’s weather lab question of the week is: What is snow made of? Watch her answer in the video above.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

