Weather Lab: Akhiok Elementary School students learn what snow is made of
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to visit with the students at Akhiok Elementary virtually on Kodiak Island. The first, third and fourth graders in Tonya Clanton’s classes are working on a weather research project this year. They’re also planning to create their own television show to share what they have learned. But first, they needed to meet a meteorologist and learn more about what it takes to forecast the weather and present the information on the news.
These students live in a small rural village on Kodiak Island. They know all about earthquakes and tsunamis, but there was a different type of weather they were curious about. This week’s weather lab question of the week is: What is snow made of? Watch her answer in the video above.
If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.
