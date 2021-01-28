Advertisement

Winners announced in Alaska’s second annual PFD education raffle

The State of Alaska's PFD Education raffle saw a jump of more than 1,000 entries ahead of its...
The State of Alaska's PFD Education raffle saw a jump of more than 1,000 entries ahead of its 2021 drawing.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans paid for 9,833 entries into this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend education raffle — 1,135 more than the raffle’s inaugural drawing in 2020. At $100 per entry, that means the state raised $983,300, of which half, $491,650, will go directly towards funding educational grants for local school districts.

The other half of the money will be split 50/50, between the state’s Educational Endowment Fund and the funds used to carry out the raffle. This year’s winners were announced on Wednesday, from the state office building in Juneau.

PrizeNameAmount Received
1stABRAHAM HORPESTAD$34,499.65
2ndRORY STARK$17,249.82
3rdMARK DAVIS$8,624.91
4thTERESA PAUKAN$4,312.46

Entries with a common name will be tracked by their PFD ID number, to ensure that the correct winner is awarded.

According to figures from the Department of Revenue, the money collected from two year’s worth of entry fees has added $463,275 to the endowment fund.

With $75 of every $100 spent on the raffle going directly to Alaska’s schools, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Mike Barnhill says the uptick in entries is welcome news.

“I think as the prizes increase, we’ll probably continue to get more popular,” he said. “Overall, we are very satisfied with the level of participation so far.”

Sen. Click Bishop, who led the charge to make the education raffle a reality, ultimately hopes the endowment fund will reach $1 billion. The money generated through the raffle is not likely to ever fully supplant educational funding from the state; however, once the Education Endowment Fund reaches maturity, it would begin to distribute 5% of the percent of market value, based on language included in his 2018 bill.

“I won’t see it in my life, I don’t think,” Bishop told Alaska’s News Source, “but I don’t think the founders of the Permanent Fund ever thought when they instituted the fund that there would be $73 billion in it today.”

Any money left in the raffle fund after prizes are awarded will remain there, to promote bigger prizes in the future. The raffle fund is capped at $300 million, so any surplus will automatically be transferred to the Education Endowment Fund.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

DoorDash offers $150,000 in COVID-19 relief grants for Anchorage restaurants
Gov. Mike Dunleavy names UA Board of Regent appointees
New death, 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The Alaska Native Cultural Charter School wants to have kids back in their building....
ANCCS can’t welcome students back into their building, searching for short term fix