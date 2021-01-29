184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Friday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total at 260 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 54,062 residents and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. Eight of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Unalaska and six in unknown locations.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 75

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36

North Slope Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 17

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 11

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

At least 1,202 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 43 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 533 inpatient and 44 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 90,777 first dose and 24,495 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,489,766 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

