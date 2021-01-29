Advertisement

A pause between systems brings some clear skies and cold temperatures

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As one system slides out of the Gulf of Alaska another is moving into the Bering Sea. Between those two storms, much of Western Alaska and Southcentral will see some clear skies and cold temperatures through the weekend. Areas around Bethel will see lows dropping to 15 below by Saturday.

Anchorage will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid to low 20s. Skies clear out Friday night into Saturday morning through most of Southcentral. Sunny skies through the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will rise to the teens and sink to single digits overnight and then will likely be below zero by Sunday night.

