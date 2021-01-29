Advertisement

Alaska VA offering vaccination appointments to veterans 60 and older

(CNN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Veterans Affairs Healthcare System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans 60 years and older.

Previously, it was only offering the vaccine to veterans who are 70 or older.

Veterans 60 and older in the Anchorage area can call (907) 257-4700, press option 2 then option 1 to get scheduled for the COVID vaccine, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA notes that the Alaska VA Anchorage Clinic is the only facility offering this call-in option at this time.

The Alaska VA says the Anchorage location is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Veterans on Jan. 30 by appointment only.

Anchorage is now offering the next opportunity to Veterans 60 years and older. Veterans 60 and older in the Anchorage...

Posted by Alaska VA Healthcare on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants expected to increase dine-in service under new EO-18 to be announced...
Anchorage’s acting mayor introduces emergency order that will increase in-person capacity
The federal economic impact payment could come in the form of a VISA debit card.
Economic impact payment card is not junk mail
Governor pitches pandemic recovery, more self-reliant Alaska in State of the State address
New death, 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
‘Violating, assaulting, victimizing’: German educator speaks out against Nazi language seen on license plates

Latest News

With different rules state to state along with some new international restrictions and...
Travel during COVID-19: Tricks to know, trouble to avoid as new rules and regulations take hold
Nick Moe's dog, Trygg, who was shot by a neighbor on January 13th according to APD.
‘A good dog that didn’t deserve this’: Anchorage dog recovering after being shot
Special coverage: Looking back at the beginning of COVID-19 in Alaska
Downtown Anchorage
After year of downturns across Anchorage economy, hope for change in 2021 remains