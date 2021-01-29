Alaska VA offering vaccination appointments to veterans 60 and older

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Veterans Affairs Healthcare System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans 60 years and older.

Previously, it was only offering the vaccine to veterans who are 70 or older.

Veterans 60 and older in the Anchorage area can call (907) 257-4700, press option 2 then option 1 to get scheduled for the COVID vaccine, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA notes that the Alaska VA Anchorage Clinic is the only facility offering this call-in option at this time.

The Alaska VA says the Anchorage location is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Veterans on Jan. 30 by appointment only.

