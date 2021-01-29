Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants expected to increase dine-in service under new EO-18 to be announced...
Anchorage’s acting mayor introduces emergency order that will increase in-person capacity
The federal economic impact payment could come in the form of a VISA debit card.
Economic impact payment card is not junk mail
Governor pitches pandemic recovery, more self-reliant Alaska in State of the State address
New death, 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
‘Violating, assaulting, victimizing’: German educator speaks out against Nazi language seen on license plates

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital
Nick Moe's dog, Trygg, who was shot by a neighbor on January 13th according to APD.
‘A good dog that didn’t deserve this’: Anchorage dog recovering after being shot