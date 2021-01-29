Advertisement

Anchorage man indicted for 2020 murders of 2 people in Fairview

(WITN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Christopher Ligons, 26, has been indicted on two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree and evidence tampering by an Anchorage grand jury Thursday.

Ligons was charged with the murders of 60-year-old Marie Guy Riley and 63-year-old George Tretikoff, who were found dead in their Fairview home on Oct. 31, 2020.

Liggons was arrested in December and is currently in Department of Corrections custody, according to a release from the Department of Law.

In the release, the Department of Law says will be arranged before Superior Court on Jan. 29. If convicted, Liggons would face a maximum of 99 years in prison for each murder charge. Liggons could also face a maximum of five years for the charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Department of Law said in a release.

