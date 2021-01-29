Advertisement

ASD announces basketball, cheerleading can resume competition

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced that competition for high school basketball and cheerleading will start back up on Monday.

The change is due to Emergency Order-18 that was implemented by Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson for the time being.

All of the competition will be within the district, meaning that teams in the Municipality of Anchorage can only play other teams in the municipality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

