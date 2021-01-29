Advertisement

Economic impact payment card is not junk mail

The federal economic impact payment could come in the form of a VISA debit card.
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AARP Alaska says they’ve been getting calls about the most recent round of economic impact payments from the federal government.

Some people will be receiving the EIP in the form of a debit card. The problem is, if it is not expected, many people think it is junk mail or a scam and throw it away.

AARP Alaska says even if your first round of payments in the spring was deposited directly into your bank, you may get a card this time around.

When you activate the card, you can set a pin number according to the EIP card website. They say you can use the card just like a debit card in a store, online or at an ATM.

This round of EIP cards comes in an envelope with the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal to make it easier to recognize.

If you did receive an EIP card in the first round of payments it will not be reloaded. A new card will be issued, or the payment will be direct deposited or sent as a paper check.

Replacement cards can be issued if you do throw away or lose them by calling 1-800-240-8100.

