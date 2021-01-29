Advertisement

Police investigate suspicious death on W. 75th Avenue

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on W. 75th Avenue on Jan. 29, 2021.
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on W. 75th Avenue on Jan. 29, 2021.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:31 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in the 800-block of W. 75th Avenue Friday morning.

In a community alert, police said circumstances around the death required further investigation, but APD has not disclosed what those circumstances are.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman, but will after the next-of-kin has been notified of her death.

No roads have been closed, but police say there will be a police presence in the area as officers investigate the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

