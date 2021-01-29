Seasonal today, with frigid cold to return by the weekend!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The light snow yesterday, officially brought Anchorage 0.2 inches of snow and a yearly total to just over 39 inches. That system is now set to exit Southcentral, as colder air spills back into the region. The lingering effects will still be felt today, as coastal snow showers will continue for Prince Wiliam Sound. The heaviest snow will fall from Whittier out near Portage Valley. Elsewhere across Southcentral, we can expect to see a gradual decrease of clouds into the afternoon hours with highs in the 20s.

Turning to the weekend, this is where things begin to get interesting. The coldest airmass we’ve seen in a year will arrive into the region, with a return to frigid temperatures. Starting tomorrow we’ll see the return to falling temperatures across Southcentral, as highs only top out in the teens for many of us. The true cold doesn’t arrive until Saturday night through Monday. It’s here where afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits and overnight lows will be subzero values. It’s even possible that the typical cold spots from the Sterling Highway, Turnagain Pass, East Anchorage and portions of the valley see lows drop near -10 if not colder.

The silver lining in the forecast is that at least there will be plenty of sunshine for us to enjoy this weekend.

Have a blessed Friday!

