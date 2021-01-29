Special coverage: Looking back at the beginning of COVID-19 in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a month and a half, it will be one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and Alaska reported its first case of the virus in the state.

Since then, COVID-19 has affected everyday lives, posed challenges to small businesses, caused most schools to turn to Zoom and more. Now, over 53,800 Alaskans have tested positive for the disease and 280 have died with it.

Evacuation flight lands in Anchorage

Two-hundred and one American passengers evacuating Wuhan, China, arrived in Anchorage before returning home to California on Jan. 28, 2020.

Health officials screened the passengers for any signs of COVID-19, though not much was known about the virus at that point.

Read more: Recalling the China evacuation flight that landed in Anchorage 1 year ago

Surviving an economic crisis

As the economy has struggled, many Anchorage residents and business owners have as well. However, while recent economic reports indicate a severe downturn in 2020, there remains hope that things could still change in 2021.

Read more: After year of downturns across Anchorage economy, hope for change in 2021 remains

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.