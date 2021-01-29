Advertisement

Travel during COVID-19: Tricks to know, trouble to avoid as new rules and regulations take hold

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are like most people, you have spent the better part of the last year cooped up. That can mean different things to different people, many have been stuck at home due to the pandemic, some feeling constrained by the borders of their city or town as travel has been minimal. With vaccines now beginning to roll out the tiniest light at the end of a very long tunnel is beginning to appear for those who like to roam.

Scott McMurren, publisher of Alaska Travelgram knows that feeling all too well. According to him, some big questions that everyone is asking still remains.

“You’re hearing what everybody else is asking, is it safe to travel?” says McMurren. “Will it be safe to travel when I want to come in May or June? Is it safe to travel if I plan for a cruise in July or August? Is it safe to travel outside the country? Will the international airlines be serving Anchorage to go non-stop to Europe? Everybody’s asking these questions and unfortunately, there’s no crystal clear answer at this time.”

Uncertainty remains the only constant when it comes to planning future travel while still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestically rules vary state to state, Alaska is near the top of the list when it comes to rules and regulations. For residents to return home from a trip outside the last frontier there are multiple boxes that they must check.

-Submit a self-isolation plan and have proof of a qualifying negative Covid-19 test.

-Or test at the airport and quarantine until the results arrive.

-Or quarantine for 14 days.

-Or follow the work plan that their employer filed with the state.

Internationally there are other factors to consider. New rules under President Biden’s administration went into this month requiring anyone that is traveling to the United States, even citizens, to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past three days in order to board their flight. Upon reaching one’s destination the CDC guidelines mandate that travelers quarantine for seven days. Travelers are expected to then retest between days 3-5 of that quarantine.

Given all the restrictions and the possibility that things can change at any time based on new information, McMurren suggests some hearty introspection before any trip.

“First and foremost ponder, do you really need to go? Because it is uncertain. Travel is a risk and that’s not just me saying it that’s the CDC.”

If you are going to travel McMurren highly suggests getting travel insurance. There are different types you can choose and they cost varying amounts based on coverage so be sure to read the fine print closely. While lots of travel insurance will cover you if you actually come down with COVID-19, they likely won’t cover you if you want to cancel your trip due to a fear of contracting the virus.

For more complete coverage, you can search out “cancel for any reason” insurance which may be your best bet right now, but be aware, that will come with a bigger hit to your pocketbook.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants expected to increase dine-in service under new EO-18 to be announced...
Anchorage’s acting mayor introduces emergency order that will increase in-person capacity
The federal economic impact payment could come in the form of a VISA debit card.
Economic impact payment card is not junk mail
Governor pitches pandemic recovery, more self-reliant Alaska in State of the State address
New death, 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
‘Violating, assaulting, victimizing’: German educator speaks out against Nazi language seen on license plates

Latest News

One year later: anniversary of Covid-19 flight
Kalitta flight #371, carrying 201 Americans from Wuhan, China, shortly after landing at Ted...
One year later: anniversary of Covid-19 evacuation flight
Chartered flight that carried 201 American passengers landed at Ted Stevens-Anchorage...
Remembering the first anniversary of the evacuation flight from China that landed in Anchorage
Lunchtime crowd at Bear Tooth Theatrepub and
EO-18 expected to increase restaurant capacity to 50% Thursday