13 candidates filed to become next mayor of Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage voters will have plenty of choices to choose from when they choose the city’s next leader.

Thirteen candidates have filed to be mayor, according to Deputy Clerk for Elections Erika McConnell. The filing deadline was Friday.

The 13 candidates are:

Dave Bronson

Jeffrey Brown

Darin Colbry

Forrest Dunbar

Bill Evans

Bill Falsey

Heather Herndon

Jacob Kern

George Martinez

Reza Momin

Mike Robbins

Albert Swank, Jr.

Joe Westfall

While 13 may sound like a lot of candidates, it’s not unprecedented. McConnell said in 2015, there were 11 candidates and in 2009, there were 15.

There’s not an incumbent in the race, which is credited for the large number.

“Traditionally, in our political system, incumbency brings name recognition, familiarity. Historically I believe it’s shown to be a benefit to candidates,” McConnell said. “But, where there isn’t an incumbent who has those benefits, it’s wide open.”

All share the same goal of getting to at least 45% of vote to win, otherwise, getting ready for the runoff election with McConnel said would occur May 11 for the top two candidates.

Meanwhile, there are 16 candidates vying for four seats on the Anchorage School Board. McConnell said those races normally draw two to three candidates.

The election will be vote-by-mail. However, you can also vote in person at a polling center.

Ballots will be sent to voters on March 16, with April 16 being the last day the city elections office will accept mailed-in ballots that are postmarked on or before election day which is April 6.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.