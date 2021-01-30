AARP adjusts tax preparation service amid pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With tax day just a few months away, around this time is when tax preparation sites are opening. But, like many other things, with the pandemic, some of these will stay closed and others are adapting.

AARP Alaska said their tax preparation will be by appointment only this year with minimal in-person interaction.

Joan Fisher, partner and communication specialist with AARP Foundation, said volunteers for their tax aid program prepare taxes for seniors and people with low to moderate income.

When people get to the preparation site for an appointment, volunteers will start by scanning their tax documents.

“We’ll do a short face-to-face interview with them to make sure understand their tax situation and make sure that they have all their documents,” Fisher said. “Then, we’ll scan them, send them away.”

Volunteers will set a time at that first appointment for the customer to pick the taxes up.

There are more than 130 volunteers in the state, Fisher said. They are in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Matanuska-Susitna borough, Homer, the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak.

“Our tax counselors are actually going to be preparing the tax returns from their homes,” Fisher said.

Appointments can be made by calling 211 from Anchorage or calling (800) 478-2221 from anywhere in the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.