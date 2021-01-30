Clear skies, cold temperatures and a chance for the aurora

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Western, Interior, Southwest, and Southcentral will see some clearing come through for the weekend. Cold temperatures are also expected to follow. Lows around Anchorage will drop below zero by Sunday night. Look for lows near -15 for Bethel Friday night and highs will stay below zero for most of the West Coast. For the second day in a row, Fort Yukon dropped to -42. Slightly warmer temperatures, while staying below zero, are expected across the Interior.

Along with those clear skies, the chances to see the aurora improve through the weekend. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks is forecasting a 2--on a scale of 0 to 9--for Friday night’s aurora. A 3 for Saturday night and a 4 for Sunday and Monday. A 4 puts the forecast at an “active aurora” with displays overhead from Utiqiagvik to Anchorage and Juneau.

