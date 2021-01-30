Advertisement

Medical Park Family Care drops Iditarod sponsorship

Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiessen | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Medical Park Family Care has become the latest name to drop its affiliation with the Iditarod.

They join others like Exxon Mobil, Wells Fargo and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey that are pulling their sponsorship from the race.

Twelve mushers, including defending champion Thomas Waerner of Norway, have dropped out of this year’s race, leaving 53 teams. That’s among the three smallest fields in the last two decades, and all in the last three years. Last year, 57 teams started the race and 33 finished. In 2019, 52 teams began the race.

This year’s race has been cut down to 860 miles. The race will start on March 7 and end near Anchorage; the race will not run to Nome as usual.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Medical Park Family Care for comment on the reason why they’re dropping sponsorship but did not hear back in time of publication.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

