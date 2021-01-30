Skeetawk lift to open back up this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Skeetawk ski area will be opening up at full capacity Saturday after its one and only ski lift went down with mechanical issues.

A few weeks ago, staff noticed that there was a bearing operating incorrectly, so out of an abundance of caution the ski area shut down until it was properly fixed.

“Over the last couple of days we have had the manufacture up and they have been quarterbacking the whole repair we pulled a couple of bearings off so they are getting sent in for evaluation. We got some brand new bearings in there and the lift is running right now,” General Manager Scott Patridge said.

The fix would have gone much faster, Patridge said, but based on the physical location and the fact that the new parts had to come in from the Los Angeles area, it took a bit longer.

The ski area kept busy while the lift was down, allowing hiking to ski options and also holding mini-clinics at the base area. The most popular one being an avalanche transceiver training, paired with an avalanche safety course. Skeetawk also kept their parking area open, which is a big help for anyone doing any exploring in the Hatcher Pass area.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.