Advertisement

The state of high school hockey in Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley are approaching the high school hockey season on different sides of the face-off.

Currently, high school hockey is being played in the Valley with COVID-19 precautions in place. All athletes are given two wrist bands that they can give out to friends or family to come to the game. Masks are required for everyone in the arena, except for when the players are on the ice or on the bench.

However, when the Anchorage season was supposed to start the emergency mandate at the time didn’t allow indoor competition, so the decision was made to push the season into the spring.

“Being a high school athlete means a lot to these kids and for most of them, it’s the last time they are going to play a real or organized sport,” Dimond High School Head Coach Dennis Sorenson said. “Of course, playing in front of your peers is amazing, and playing for your school is awesome. We don’t know if we are going to have fans in March but we can certainly hope.”

Whether the puck has already dropped, as the case in the Valley, or if your team is still in the locker room, it is safe to say that high school hockey players are ready for the rink.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants expected to increase dine-in service under new EO-18 to be announced...
Anchorage’s acting mayor introduces emergency order that will increase in-person capacity
The federal economic impact payment could come in the form of a VISA debit card.
Economic impact payment card is not junk mail
Governor pitches pandemic recovery, more self-reliant Alaska in State of the State address
New death, 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
‘Violating, assaulting, victimizing’: German educator speaks out against Nazi language seen on license plates

Latest News

Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Medical Park Family Care drops Iditarod sponsorship
File image
ASD announces basketball, cheerleading can resume competition
Madison Story swimming outside in Alaska.
Homer swimmer Madison Story will swim for the University of Utah
Seattle Kraken Logo
Seattle Kraken join fight to save UAA hockey by committing $100,000