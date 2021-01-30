The state of high school hockey in Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley are approaching the high school hockey season on different sides of the face-off.

Currently, high school hockey is being played in the Valley with COVID-19 precautions in place. All athletes are given two wrist bands that they can give out to friends or family to come to the game. Masks are required for everyone in the arena, except for when the players are on the ice or on the bench.

However, when the Anchorage season was supposed to start the emergency mandate at the time didn’t allow indoor competition, so the decision was made to push the season into the spring.

“Being a high school athlete means a lot to these kids and for most of them, it’s the last time they are going to play a real or organized sport,” Dimond High School Head Coach Dennis Sorenson said. “Of course, playing in front of your peers is amazing, and playing for your school is awesome. We don’t know if we are going to have fans in March but we can certainly hope.”

Whether the puck has already dropped, as the case in the Valley, or if your team is still in the locker room, it is safe to say that high school hockey players are ready for the rink.

