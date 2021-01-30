Advertisement

Treg Taylor appointed new Alaska attorney general, Ed Sniffen to leave state service

Treg Taylor
Treg Taylor(Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Office)
By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Treg Taylor as the new attorney general for the Alaska Department of Law on Friday.

Eleven days ago, Dunleavy appointed Clyde “Ed” Sniffen to the position, after serving as acting attorney general since August 2020. However, Sniffen removed himself from consideration for the position, a press release from the state said, and will be leaving state service.

A spokesperson for the Dunleavy administration said the governor accepted Sniffen’s resignation for personal reasons.

“Alaska is facing some unprecedented challenges and some remarkable opportunities. Treg Taylor brings to the office of Attorney General a wealth of legal experience and a deep commitment to Alaska that will be invaluable to navigating these challenges and opportunities,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “I also want to thank Ed Sniffen for his decades of service to the department and the people of Alaska. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Taylor has been with the Department of Law since 2018, serving as deputy attorney general of the civil division.

Dunleavy will submit Taylor’s name to the Alaska Legislature this session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

