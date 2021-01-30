Advertisement

Troopers arrest duo for theft; find I.D. cards, passports, 34 gift cards and debit cards, and more

(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested two people who face multiple charges including theft.

AST, along with Palmer’s Criminal Suppression Unit, put together an extensive investigation into the high number of thefts at the Mat-Su Valley trailheads.

On Friday, around 5:50 p.m., members of the CSU said they saw 34-year-old, Jessica Jones looking in vehicles. According to AST, Jones originally gave troopers a false name and ID card. Jones had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

During the investigation, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Paul Ahrens, of Palmer. Ahrens also had outstanding warrants.

After obtaining a search warrant, Troopers found 17 ID cards, including passports, military ID cards, voter registration cards, and driver’s licenses. Troopers say they also found multiple cell phones connected to the victims of the trailhead thefts, plus 34 gift cards and debit cards.

Troopers arrested Jones on theft and providing false information to a peace officer, along with her outstanding warrant. AST says more charges will follow.

Troopers say they are working to contact victims to return the stolen property.

Jones and Ahrens are being held at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

