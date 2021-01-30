Wildlife Troopers looking for person of interest in illegal trapping investigation in the Lake Louise area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers posted to Facebook asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in an open investigation into illegal trapping in the Lake Louise area.

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers need help identifying the person seen in the image near Lake Louise on January 15 and 16, according to AST.

If you have any information AST wants you to contact the Alaska Wildlife Troopers by calling MatCom Dispatch at 907.352.5401 or to remain anonymous call Wildlife Safeguard at 1.800.478.3377.

