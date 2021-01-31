Another day of clear and cold across much of the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies and cold temperatures continue across much of Alaska. Noorvik was the cold spot in the state overnight with a low of -35. Kotzebue just barely missed tying that temperature and hit -34. Wind Chill Advisories are in place across much of the Brooks Range, North Slope and Seward Peninsula with wind chills to -55 expected in many areas.

Southcentral will continue to see the colder temperatures with lows dropping below zero for Willow, Wasilla and parts of the Kenai. Sunny skies will stick around through Sunday and Monday with the coldest temperatures in a year expected to come through on Monday.

