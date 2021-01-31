DHSS reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Sunday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total at 260 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 54,351 residents and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. Seven of the new cases were reported in nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 44

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8

Nome Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 5

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 4

Bethel Census Area: 24

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

At least 1,205 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 38 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and Four other people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 526 inpatient and 41 ICU beds available statewide.

A total of 1,500,325 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.