Health officials ask hundreds of ineligible Alaskans to cancel their appointments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska health officials say they are seeing hundreds of appointments made by people who are ineligible for the vaccine. They are asking people who might have signed up, but do not fit the criteria, to cancel their appointments.

“Upon reviewing the registration from some of the upcoming clinics at the Alaska Airlines Center, We saw that there were probably 500 individuals that registered and appeared to be ineligible,” says Heather Harris, Director of Anchorage Health Department.

Officials say this is mostly due to either their age or occupation that makes them ineligible. They are asking people to cancel their appointment by using the confirmation email sent out when the person registered.

Harris said they will be reaching out to individuals to verify their eligibility. Harris says if they don’t hear back from those people by noon on Monday, their appointments will be canceled and they will be notified via email.

“We understand that there can be confusion about the eligibility, please make sure to understand when you might be eligible and wait until your opportunity comes about for eligibility time to access those vaccine appointments,” says Harris.

Harris says currently there are around 1,600 appointments available for individuals in either phase one A or phase two B tier.

