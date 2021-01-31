Advertisement

Health officials ask hundreds of ineligible Alaskans to cancel their appointments

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska health officials say they are seeing hundreds of appointments made by people who are ineligible for the vaccine. They are asking people who might have signed up, but do not fit the criteria, to cancel their appointments.

“Upon reviewing the registration from some of the upcoming clinics at the Alaska Airlines Center, We saw that there were probably 500 individuals that registered and appeared to be ineligible,” says Heather Harris, Director of Anchorage Health Department.

Officials say this is mostly due to either their age or occupation that makes them ineligible. They are asking people to cancel their appointment by using the confirmation email sent out when the person registered.

Harris said they will be reaching out to individuals to verify their eligibility. Harris says if they don’t hear back from those people by noon on Monday, their appointments will be canceled and they will be notified via email.

“We understand that there can be confusion about the eligibility, please make sure to understand when you might be eligible and wait until your opportunity comes about for eligibility time to access those vaccine appointments,” says Harris.

Harris says currently there are around 1,600 appointments available for individuals in either phase one A or phase two B tier.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest duo for theft; find I.D. cards, passports, 34 gift cards and debit cards, and more
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen
AWT looking for person seen on this snowmachine seen near Lake Louise.
Wildlife Troopers looking for person of interest in illegal trapping investigation in the Lake Louise area
DHSS reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths
February vaccine appointments now available, through state website

Latest News

Alaska's COVID-19 Case Dashboard on Nov. 18, 2020.
Starting Feb. 1, DHSS will no longer be updating COVID-19 cases on weekends or state holidays
DHSS reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Ravn planes sit on tarmac at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Ravn Alaska offers free flights to rural cancer patients to receive treatment
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen