Advertisement

Starting Feb. 1, DHSS will no longer be updating COVID-19 cases on weekends or state holidays

Alaska's COVID-19 Case Dashboard on Nov. 18, 2020.
Alaska's COVID-19 Case Dashboard on Nov. 18, 2020.(Alaska DHSS)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:39 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services says it will no longer be updating the COVID-19 case count and deaths on the weekends or on state holidays. DHSS says starting Monday, Feb. 1, the data will only be updated during the work week.

To find the latest information on COVID-19 across the state, DHSS updates the information on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Data Hub.

DHSS also says a new and improved layout of the website will go live on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest duo for theft; find I.D. cards, passports, 34 gift cards and debit cards, and more
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen
AWT looking for person seen on this snowmachine seen near Lake Louise.
Wildlife Troopers looking for person of interest in illegal trapping investigation in the Lake Louise area
DHSS reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths
February vaccine appointments now available, through state website

Latest News

Health officials ask hundreds of ineligible Alaskans to cancel their appointments
DHSS reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Ravn planes sit on tarmac at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Ravn Alaska offers free flights to rural cancer patients to receive treatment
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen