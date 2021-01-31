Starting Feb. 1, DHSS will no longer be updating COVID-19 cases on weekends or state holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services says it will no longer be updating the COVID-19 case count and deaths on the weekends or on state holidays. DHSS says starting Monday, Feb. 1, the data will only be updated during the work week.

To find the latest information on COVID-19 across the state, DHSS updates the information on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Data Hub.

DHSS also says a new and improved layout of the website will go live on Feb. 1.

