101 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Monday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total at 260 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 54,459 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. Thirty-eight of the new cases were reported in nonresidents, with 15 in the Aleutians East Borough, 11 in Unalaska and 12 in unknown locations.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 28

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 22

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

At least 1,205 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 39 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 555 inpatient and 43 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 95,881 first dose and 27,566 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,507,662 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.