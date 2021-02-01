Advertisement

Archeologist, Alutiiq Museum to help identify human remains found in Kodiak

(AST)
(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say human remains were recently found in Kodiak.

Troopers say on Jan. 28 they received a report of the humans remains that were found in an area known by the locals as “Cliff Point.” It is undetermined how old the remains are, but previous remains and settlements found in the same area have been dated back 7,000 years.

AST says after looking at the bones and determining they were “indigenous in nature,” they contacted the local Alutiiq Museum and an archeologist was sent to help.

”The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank the complainant for reporting the discovery so that AST could investigate and ultimately facilitate the turnover of the remains to the Alutiiq Museum for the appropriate and respectful handling of the ancestor that was found,” wrote troopers in an online dispatch.

Moving forward, AST says the Alutiiq Museum will work to identify the appropriate tribe to return the remains.

