Coldest air of the season being felt statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous weather alerts have been issued across the state, as some of the coldest air of the season has filtered into the state. From the Slope, to the Interior and even right here in Southcentral, wind chills are taking a bite out of the weather. High pressure which has situated itself near the Brooks Range is giving way to plentiful sunshine today, which will be the silver lining in the cold headlines.

The coldest air is locked in place across the Interior, but strong northerly winds in Southcentral will allow the cold to steadily spill into the region. At times the winds will be anywhere from 25-30 mph will make it feel like fifteen below across a large portion of Southcentral through the day. The only exception will be near Thompson Pass and Valdez, where winds will be higher and dangerous wind chill readings near -45 can be expected. Portions of the Susitna Valley will also see these dangerous wind chills, although not as windy through the day.

Our coldest night this week will occur tonight, as many locations drop below zero. Under clear skies, radiational cooling will take place, so don’t be surprised to see some locations hovering near -10 by Tuesday morning. With the clear skies in place, you may catch a glimpse of the Aurora tonight, which is forecast to be a KP-4. We’re expected to stay under clear skies until Tuesday, as clouds make a steady return to the region. This comes ahead of our next storm system which will bring a slight chance for flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a blessed week!

