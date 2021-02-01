Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories cover the majority of Interior, Western and Northern areas of the state. Advisories and warnings to the west and northwest begin tonight with some expiring Monday afternoon. Others extend until Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills to 55 to 70 below zero are forecast for parts of Northwest and the eastern Interior Alaska. Other areas of the Interior and Northern Alaska will see wind chills 40 to 55 below zero.

The northern Susitna Valley is also under a Wind Chill Advisory starting at Midnight Sunday and lasting until noon on Tuesday for areas north of Talkeetna. Watch for wind chills 35-40 below zero. Thompson Pass will see a Wind Chill Advisory and a High Wind Warning starting Sunday night with wind gusts to 75 mph and wind chills down to 45 below.

Along with the wind chills, the cold across the state is expected to linger for the next few days, with Monday into Tuesday likely to be the coldest days.

A small low will develop in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. Cold air moving in from the north will combine with the moisture and create snow for much of the Panhandle on Monday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for sections of the Panhandle with Haines likely to see 3 to 6 inches of snow and areas around Petersburg expecting a possible 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.