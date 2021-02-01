Emergency Order-18 is now in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Emergency Order-18 just went into effect on Monday at 8 a.m.

The Municipality of Anchorage announced the new emergency order last week, which allows restaurants to expand dine-in service capacity.

Under the previous emergency order, dine-in service in Anchorage restaurants was capped at 25% capacity. Under EO-18 that will change to 50% for bars and restaurants.

Movie theaters and other entertainment venues are expected to also increase to 50% under the new order.

Emergency Order-18 states gyms, salons, personal care services and bingo halls are able to have a 50% capacity indoors.

Emergency Order-18 Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is to announce a new emergency order, EO-18, for the Municipality of Anchorage. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Remaining the same are gathering limitations. Indoor gatherings that involve food are still limited to 10 people, indoor gatherings without food are limited to 15, outdoor gatherings with food are limited to 30 people and outdoor gatherings without food are limited to 50 people.

More information about Emergency Order EO-18 can be found on the MOA website.

