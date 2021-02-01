Richie Diehl proves to be the real deal and wins Bogus 150

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In just his second attempt Richie Diehl has won the Bogus 150. The race route forms a 75-mile loop that mushers will complete twice. It starts and ends on the Kuskokwim River, near Bethel. It was designed that way to avoid villages during the pandemic. The race roster stacked with previous winners and the who’s who in the mushing community.

Diehl said it is a unique race as far as race organization goes, with handlers being able to help during their four hour break throwing a wrench into the normal routine. Adding to that, in a normal year Diehl wouldn’t even be racing in the Bogus 150 because it is usually run during the K300.

“I knew I had a pretty fast crew of dogs but I didn’t think they were a winning crew because we do train a tad bit slower because we are training for Iditarod and all these other races. Until I started catching some of the front teams and I was like maybe there is a little opportunity here ” Diehl said.

Diehl took home first place and $8,750. Ron Kaiser came in second and Pete Kaiser came in third. The next big race for the mushers in that area before the Iditarod is the K300 which starts on February 12th.

