Take One Step Health Fair hosts first event at Midtown Mall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday, a new Health Fair in Anchorage took place in the Midtown Mall through the afternoon. After almost four months of planning, organizers could finally open the doors and provide some free health services for anyone.

People who showed up could get their blood pressure measured, body mass index calculated, and glucose levels tested. There were registered nurses on site volunteering their time.

Volunteers from groups like the Alaska Certified Nurse Assistance Program and the YMCA came together to help people with the health screenings. The goal was to encourage people to take a step towards better health, without an impact on finances.

This was the first health fair the organizers have hosted at the Midtown Mall, but say they’re looking forward to hosting more in the future.

