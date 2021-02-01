Advertisement

Take One Step Health Fair hosts first event at Midtown Mall

By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:41 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday, a new Health Fair in Anchorage took place in the Midtown Mall through the afternoon. After almost four months of planning, organizers could finally open the doors and provide some free health services for anyone.

People who showed up could get their blood pressure measured, body mass index calculated, and glucose levels tested. There were registered nurses on site volunteering their time.

Volunteers from groups like the Alaska Certified Nurse Assistance Program and the YMCA came together to help people with the health screenings. The goal was to encourage people to take a step towards better health, without an impact on finances.

This was the first health fair the organizers have hosted at the Midtown Mall, but say they’re looking forward to hosting more in the future.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest duo for theft; find I.D. cards, passports, 34 gift cards and debit cards, and more
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen
AWT looking for person seen on this snowmachine seen near Lake Louise.
Wildlife Troopers looking for person of interest in illegal trapping investigation in the Lake Louise area
DHSS reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths
February vaccine appointments now available, through state website

Latest News

It may still by icy outside, but the Municipality of Anchorage horticulture team is hard at...
Planting the seeds of the summer
Two of only a handful of people eating lunch and watching sports at Piper's Sports Lounge and...
Anchorage restaurants can expand seating capacity Monday
Planting the seeds of the summer
Municipal Greenhouse prepares for summer blooms
Alaska's COVID-19 Case Dashboard on Nov. 18, 2020.
Starting Feb. 1, DHSS will no longer be updating COVID-19 cases on weekends or state holidays