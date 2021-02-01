Where you can find the Keystone Kops and pick up your Fur Rondy pin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again and the Keystone Kops and Kiwanis Club of Anchorage are at the Midtown Mall selling Fur Rondy pins, keychains, belt buckles, and more.

Their kiosk is set up right in front of GMC on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

By selling the merchandise, the Kiwanis Club is able to raise money to help give back to other organizations like the Girls and Boys Club, the Children’s Lunchbox, and more. And in the tradition of the Keystone Kops, if you don’t have a pin you could get thrown in jail.

“If you do not buy a pin you end up in our jail, and the only way out of this jail is to buy a pin, so it’s kind of better to get a pin before you get tossed in jail. But of course, if you just want a picture in our jail, we are more than happy to oblige and toss you in there, pin or not,” said Jennifer Deutsch, President of the Kiwanis Club and Keystone Kop.

Also, if you are looking for a pin from a previous year you may be in luck. The Kiwanis club has a variety of pins from previous years on hand for purchase.

If you would like to purchase a pin call you can call (907) 744-0820.

