17 deaths, 140 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 17 resident deaths and 140 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Tuesday.

The deaths bring the state death total at 277 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 54,594 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. Twenty-nine of the new cases Tuesday were reported in nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 61

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 24

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

At least 1,209 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 559 inpatient and 49 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 96,858 first dose and 28,911 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,511,785 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

The Alaska Department of Corrections COVID-19 tracker also showed Tuesday that 2,073 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

