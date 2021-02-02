Advertisement

Alaska DPS forms review team to look into deadly, or near-deadly, domestic violence cases across the state

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety has formed a new review team that will look into cases around the state where a person was either killed or nearly killed due to domestic violence.

The Alaska Statewide Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, as it will be called, is the first of its kind, according to a release from the department.

“Alaska’s longstanding domestic violence problem must come to an end,” said DPS Commissioner Amanda Price in a prepared statement. “This fatality review team is going to help us take an all-inclusive look at violent domestic incidents to see where the gaps are in services that possibly prevented a victim from getting help before it was too late. We need to stop missing even the most subtle signs of domestic violence and make services more readily available whether it is at school, a doctor’s appointment, or a law enforcement contact.”

The review team will include representatives from multiple agencies in the state, including the Department of Law, Alaska State Troopers, Department of Health and Social Services, Office of Victim Rights, medical examiner’s office, Alaska Native Justice Center, University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center, and Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

“Eliminating the scourge of domestic violence in Alaska has been a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a prepared statement. “This new review team will meticulously review deadly instances of domestic violence to help prevent them in the future.”

According to the release, the department will also be getting assistance from others at the Family Violence Center at Arizona State University, who will help train and guide the new review team in its early stages.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Order-18 is now in effect
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories across Alaska
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska
101 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Monday
File: Key in Keyhole
New rental relief program opens preregistration for Alaskans struggling during COVID-19

Latest News

Anchorage fire crews respond to a call near Russian Jack Park.
Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex
KTUU
Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey
Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if US does
Anchorage, Alaska.
Municipality to open applications for tourism grant program