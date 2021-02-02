Advertisement

Another night of even colder temperatures

Wind chills to 70 below in the North and Interior
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The entrenched cold gets a little deeper across most of the state for Monday night.

Adding in the wind, the wind chills drop to dangerous levels. Temperatures across the Interior and Northern regions will range from -35 to almost -50 in many locations. Tok is looking for a low near 49 below zero overnight. Delta Junction will see a low near 39 below but with the winds added in, it will feel like it’s 70 below. Wind chills near 70 below are also possible in Northwest Alaska.

Southcentral is also looking for temperatures well below normal. Lows tonight are expected to drop below zero for much of the Kenai, the Mat-Su and Anchorage. East Anchorage could see lows tonight near 15 below. We start to see a warm-up later in the week.

