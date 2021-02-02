Advertisement

ASD announces plans for in-person high school graduations

(WTVG)
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:39 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday evening, the Anchorage School District sent an email to families with the announcement that the district is planning in-person graduations this year.

The locations are being still being worked on, but ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop says the goal is for high school seniors to have a traditional ceremony.

“Seniors have forfeited many of their senior-year rites of passage, such as prom, in-person activities, athletic competitions, and the opportunity to be present with friends. I know how much our seniors value these experiences, and I truly empathize with how they must feel,” Bishop wrote in the email.

The ceremonies will take place outside, the email says.

ASD anticipates returning middle and high school students to in-person classrooms on March 15.

