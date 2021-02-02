Advertisement

Flags across the state to be at half-staff to remember former state Rep. Cynthia Toohey

KTUU
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in order to honor former Alaska State Rep. Cynthia Toohey.

Toohey was born in New York in 1934. She was a registered nurse who moved to Anchorage in 1958. Apart from living in Anchorage, she also spent her life living in Seldovia, Kodiak, Girdwood.

“Cynthia Toohey was a strong leader who left a positive impact on all who knew her. Cynthia made Alaska her home working as a nurse, starting a family, buying the Crow Creek Mine in Girdwood, and serving in the Alaska State Legislature. Her legacy of selfless service will live on,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Rose and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Toohey family as they honor Cynthia’s memory.”

Toohey served in the 18th and 19th Alaska State Legislature from 1993-1997. She was also the founder of Crow Creek Mine among holding other titles across business and political organizations.

She died at the age of 86.

