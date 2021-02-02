Incoming storm to bring shot of snow through the night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Same story, different day!

Temperatures as you step outside for many are hovering near 0 degrees, thankfully the windy conditions we saw yesterday are beginning to subside. While wind chill will still be an issue through the day, it won’t be as cold as what we saw yesterday. We’ll start off the day with sunshine and then a noticeable increase in clouds will begin to move into Southcentral. This comes ahead of our next weather maker, which will give us a shot of snow into the night.

With the increasing clouds, temperatures will struggle to warm through the day. We’ll likely stay in the single digits for most of Tuesday, before we tap into the warmer air by the evening. It’s here where we’ll see temperatures climb into the lower teens. While a stray flurry can’t be ruled out as clouds build into the region, our best shot for snow will arrive after 8PM. This system won’t linger in Southcentral for long, as it quickly moves off to the East. In doing so, our snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side. Many locations will see upwards of half an inch with localized heavier amounts. However, the snow will have to first battle the drier air that we have in place across Southcentral.

The snow will taper off by Wednesday morning, leading to slowly decreasing clouds and highs in the teens. This cold stretch we’re seeing will be the longest this season and the most pronounced, as only a handful of days this winter have seen biting cold. Following the storm exiting Wednesday, we see a brief dry period before out next storm arrives to close out the week. This storm will not only bring snow, but warming temperatures into the 20s by Saturday.

Have a safe Tuesday!

