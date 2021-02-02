Man in custody after Anchorage Solid Waste Services burglary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is in jail following a burglary at Solid Waste Services located at 1111 E 56th Avenue on Sunday. Norman R. Seton, 39, is in the custody of Anchorage police after being found with the alarm going off in the driver’s seat of a red Chevy pickup parked inside one of the garages at the plant.

According to APD, security and fire alarms at the Solid Waste Services were simultaneously activated. The Anchorage Fire Department arrived before APD and reported that they had seen a man crawl under a security gate, observed a broken window on the building and heard someone inside.

When APD got to the scene, officers say they saw two broken building windows, one on the east side and one on the south side. They set up a perimeter around the building and made multiple announcements, including announcing they were going to send a K-9 into the building.

After no response, K-9 Rylin was released into the business while officers entered behind her to clear the structure. As Rylin and the officers made their way through the building, officers heard the car horn sound from the garage area. Officers entered and that’s where they found Seton. APD says Seton complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Seton allegedly broke the two windows along with planks from an exterior wooden fence. There was evidence that Seton had rummaged through items belonging to employees, but APD says it’s still being determined whether or not he took anything.

Seton is being charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

