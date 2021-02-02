Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Order-18 is now in effect
Wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories across Alaska
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska
101 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Monday
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
Anchorage sees the first snow of the season. View from our Girdwood Weather Camera
Winter is the fastest-warming season in Alaska

Latest News

Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary