Multiple people pulled from fire at Russian Jack Park apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage fire crews responded to a fire in a Russian Jack Park neighborhood around noon Tuesday.

According to Alex Boyd, an assistant chief with the Anchorage Fire Department, firefighters responded to an eight-unit complex near East Fourth Avenue and Bragaw Street in Anchorage after one of the unit’s caught fire.

Boyd said emergency responders were able to pull people out of the unit that caught fire. A captain who was also on scene said four people were taken for treatment and evaluation, including one police officer, though he was unsure if the officer had to go to the hospital.

At least 14 people have been displaced from their homes, according to Boyd, who said the Red Cross has been called to help those who will not be able to return to their homes right away. Boyd said People Mover has also provided a bus for warm sheltering.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

