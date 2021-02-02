Advertisement

Municipality to open applications for tourism grant program

Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage, Alaska.(Rachel McPherron // Alaska's News Source)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage will soon be accepting applications for a tourism grant program.

The application period opens Wednesday for businesses to request some of the $7 million as part of the relief program.

According to a release from the city, the money comes from the municipality’s $156 million coronavirus relief funding.

The city said there will be three tiers of grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, and it will go to businesses and organizations that rely on people visiting the community and meet other criteria — including having a specific income loss. The full criteria is listed here.

Applications will be available online. The deadline is Feb. 17.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest duo for theft; find I.D. cards, passports, 34 gift cards and debit cards, and more
Health officials ask hundreds of ineligible Alaskans to cancel their appointments
Governor calls for investigation of former Attorney General Ed Sniffen
Emergency Order-18 is now in effect
Wind chill warnings and wind chill advisories across Alaska
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska

Latest News

ASD announces plans for in-person high school graduations
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for eligible Alaskans
Anchorage schools are experiencing COVID-19 in the classroom since students returned two weeks...
Within 2 weeks, 6 ASD schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The district says it’s tracking all cases
A dog and a rabbit make an unlikely pair thanks to the generous heart of a little girl.
‘My daughter is an animal whisperer’: Anchorage family provides forever home for unlikely pet duo