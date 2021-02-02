Municipality to open applications for tourism grant program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage will soon be accepting applications for a tourism grant program.

The application period opens Wednesday for businesses to request some of the $7 million as part of the relief program.

According to a release from the city, the money comes from the municipality’s $156 million coronavirus relief funding.

The city said there will be three tiers of grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, and it will go to businesses and organizations that rely on people visiting the community and meet other criteria — including having a specific income loss. The full criteria is listed here.

Applications will be available online. The deadline is Feb. 17.

